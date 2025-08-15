The Media Project - Rex, Barbara, Ira, Chris

(Airs 08/15/25 @ 3 p.m. & 08/17/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld, and Albany Times Union Columnist Chris Churchill. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy and David talk about crime statistics in Washington D.C. compared to statements by President Trump, building a brand as a journalist, why the New York Times continues to be successful, and much more.