The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Ken

(Airs 07/25/25 @ 3 p.m. & 07/27/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and Ken Tingley, former Glens Falls Post-Star editor and current Substack columnist and playwright. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara and Ken talk about how journalism has changed over the years, and how that’s reflected in Ken Tingley’s play The Last American Newspaper, and much more.