The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Ian

(Airs 06/13/25 @ 3 p.m. & 06/15/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara and Ian talk about ABC firing a correspondent for his tweet, the difficulty of keeping local media going when people turn increasingly to national news, and more.