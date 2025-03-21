The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Ian

(Airs 03/21/25 & 03/23/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara, and Ian talk about what the White House Press Corps needs, the difficulty of reporting on what’s going with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, why local and regional reporting is so important, and much more.