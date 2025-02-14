The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Miles, Ian

(Airs 02/14/25 & 02/16/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Daily Gazette Editor Miles Reed, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Miles, and Ian talk about how the media might respond to the flood of information from the White House, how the media should be handling falsehoods, whether Saturday Night Live engages in truth-telling, and much more.