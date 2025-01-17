The Media Project - Rex, Barbara, David, Miles

(Airs 01/17/25 & 01/19/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and Daily Gazette Editor Miles Reed. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Barbara, Miles and David talk about when and whether it’s okay for a journalist to insert themselves into a story, practicing journalism in the Trump era, the impact of reporting on a journalist’s mental health, and much more.