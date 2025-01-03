© 2025
Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Ira

By David Guistina
Published January 3, 2025 at 3:00 PM EST

(Airs 01/03/25 & 01/05/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara, and Ira talk about the end of an era after the Associated Press (AP) withdraws from Vermont, how journalists can make reporting on government more interesting, and much more.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
