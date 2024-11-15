The Media Project - Judy, Mike, Ian, David

(Airs 11/15/24 & 11/17/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain, WAMC News Director Ian Pickus and David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Judy, Mike, Ian and David talk about press coverage of President-elect Trump’s Cabinet nominations from New York, and what treatment the media and journalists can expect from a second Trump Administration, and more.