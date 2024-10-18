The Media Project - Rex, Barbara, Mike, David

(Airs 10/20/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain, and David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Barbara, Mike and David talk about whether a movie can be an act of journalism, the Fox News interview between Brett Baier and Kamala Harris, and much more.