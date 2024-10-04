© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WANC 103.9 Ticonderoga will be off the air frequently to allow for tower climbers to safely complete extensive work. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time.
Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project - Judy, Barbara, Miles, David

By David Guistina
Published October 4, 2024 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 10/04/24 @ 3 p.m. & 10/06/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, Daily Gazette Editor and Vice President Miles Reed, and David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Judy, Barbara, Mike and David talk about how coverage of the vice-presidential debate, CNN erecting a paywall, student newspapers, and much more.

Tags
The Media Project judy patrickMiles ReedDavid GuistinaMedia Project on WAMCCNNvice-presidential debatestudent newspaper
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina