The Media Project - Judy, Barbara, Miles, David

(Airs 10/04/24 @ 3 p.m. & 10/06/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, Daily Gazette Editor and Vice President Miles Reed, and David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Judy, Barbara, Mike and David talk about how coverage of the vice-presidential debate, CNN erecting a paywall, student newspapers, and much more.