The Media Project - Judy, Barbara, Ian, David

(Airs 09/27/24 @ 3 p.m. & 09/29/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, WAMC News Director Ian Pickus, and David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Judy, Barbara, Ian and David talk about how the media are preparing for election night coverage, conflicts of interests for journalists, a high burnout rate in the media, and much more.