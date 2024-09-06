© 2024
Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Judy, David, Ian

By David Guistina
Published September 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 09/06/24 @ 3 p.m. & 09/08/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, David and Ian talk about more and more people using Tik Tok to get political news, whether X is the new yellow journalism, the challenges of interviewing politicians, and much more.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
