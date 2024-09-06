The Media Project - Rex, Judy, David, Ian

(Airs 09/06/24 @ 3 p.m. & 09/08/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, David and Ian talk about more and more people using Tik Tok to get political news, whether X is the new yellow journalism, the challenges of interviewing politicians, and much more.