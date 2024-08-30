The Media Project - Judy, Barbara, Ira, David

(Airs 08/30/24 @ 3 p.m. & 09/01/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld, and David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Judy, Barbara, Ira and David talk about fact- checking by media, CNN getting Vice President Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for their first interview together, Russia barring more U.S. journalists, what happened at Arlington National Cemetery, and much more.