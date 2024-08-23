© 2024
The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, David

By David Guistina
Published August 23, 2024 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 08/22/24 @ 3 p.m. & 08/24/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara, and David talk about how Project 2025 plans to eliminate public broadcasting, coverage of the Democratic National Convention, fact checking and whether people care, and much more.

Tags
The Media Project Rex Smithjudy patrickDavid GuistinaDemocratic National ConventionDonald TrumpKamala HarrisFact-checking
