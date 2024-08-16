The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Ira

(Airs 08/16/24 @ 3 p.m. & 08/18/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara, and Ira talk about the loss of all news radio station WCBS 880 AM in New York City, the decision by The New York Times to stop endorsing candidates in New York, the journalistic rules for reporting hacked, leaked and/or stolen material, and much more.