The Media Project - Judy, Barbara, Ira, David

By David Guistina
Published August 2, 2024 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 08/02/24 @ 3 p.m. & 08/04/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and WAMC Morning News Anchor and Media Project Producer David Guistina. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara, and David talk about former President Donald Trump’s appearance before the National Association of Black Journalists, the deal to free Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, whether online newspaper readers will pay more for online content, and much more.

