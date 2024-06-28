© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Ian

By David Guistina
Published June 28, 2024 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 06/27/24 @ 3 p.m. & 06/29/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara, and Ian talk about The Washington Post’s shuffling newsroom, the Julian Assange plea deal, the AP finding a new way to combat news deserts, and much more.

Tags
The Media Project Media Project on WAMCRex Smithjudy patrickian pickusJulian AssangeThe Associated Press
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina