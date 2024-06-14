The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, David

(Airs 06/16/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and Media Project Producer David Guistina. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara, and David talk about whether there’s trouble on the horizon for public broadcasting, media coverage of the Hunter Biden trial, and much more.