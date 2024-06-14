The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, David

© 2024
By David Guistina
Published June 14, 2024 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 06/16/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and Media Project Producer David Guistina. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara, and David talk about whether there’s trouble on the horizon for public broadcasting, media coverage of the Hunter Biden trial, and much more.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
