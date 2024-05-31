The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Mike, Barbara

(Airs 05/31/24 @ 3 p.m. & 06/02/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of The Saratogian, and former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Mike and Barbara talk about public records, legislation updating the Freedom of Information Law in New York, how Fox is biasing the news from the Trump trial, and much more.