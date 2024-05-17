© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Andrew

By David Guistina
Published May 17, 2024 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 05/17/24 @ 3 p.m. & 05/19/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Upstate American, Substack columnist and former Editor of the Albany Times Union, Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and former Editor of The Daily Gazette, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and Daily Gazette News Columnist Andrew Waite. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara and Andrew talk about whether the press can be neutral when covering threats to democracy, local ownership of the media and its impact, and much more.

Tags
The Media Project Rex Smithjudy patrickAndrew WaiteAlbany Times UnionThe Daily Gazettethe saratogianDavid GuistinaMedia Project on WAMC
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina