The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Andrew

(Airs 05/17/24 @ 3 p.m. & 05/19/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Upstate American, Substack columnist and former Editor of the Albany Times Union, Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and former Editor of The Daily Gazette, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and Daily Gazette News Columnist Andrew Waite. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara and Andrew talk about whether the press can be neutral when covering threats to democracy, local ownership of the media and its impact, and much more.