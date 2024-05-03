The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Ian, David

© 2024
By David Guistina
Published May 3, 2024 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 05/03/24 @ 3 p.m. & 05/05/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, WAMC News Director Ian Pickus, and Media Project Producer David Guistina. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Ian and David talk about coverage of the campus protests and House Speaker Mike Johnson’s visit to Columbia University, when physical barriers get in the way of the news, and much more.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
