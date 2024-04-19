The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Ian

(Airs 04/19/24 @ 3 p.m. & 04/20/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara and Ian talk about the Trump hush money trial and whether a judge can tell journalists what to print, the right wing revolt and calls for defunding NPR after a senior editor tell-all, and much more.

