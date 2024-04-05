The Media Project - Rex, Ian, David, Andrew

(Airs 04/05/24 @ 3 p.m. & 04/07/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus, Media Project producer David Guistina, and Daily Gazette News Columnist Andrew Waite. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Ian, David and Andrew talk about LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey calling a Washington Post profile on her a hit piece before it was published, ESPN’s Rebecca Lobo and the New York Times taking a shot at the city of Albany, and much more.