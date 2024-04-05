© 2024
The Media Project - Rex, Ian, David, Andrew

By David Guistina
Published April 5, 2024 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 04/05/24 @ 3 p.m. & 04/07/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus, Media Project producer David Guistina, and Daily Gazette News Columnist Andrew Waite. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Ian, David and Andrew talk about LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey calling a Washington Post profile on her a hit piece before it was published, ESPN’s Rebecca Lobo and the New York Times taking a shot at the city of Albany, and much more.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
