Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, David

By David Guistina
Published March 8, 2024 at 3:00 PM EST

(Airs 03/08/24 @ 3 p.m. & 03/10/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University, and Media Project producer David Guistina. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara and David talk about how a lack of local reporting effects the Supreme Court, polling and what to believe, how media can fight American’s “collective amnesia” over the past behavior of the Presidential candidates, and much more.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
