The Media Project - Rex, Barbara, Ian

By David Guistina
Published March 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM EST

(Airs 03/01/24 @ 3 p.m. & 03/03/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Barbara and Ian talk about Pink Slime journalism, who should make the decision of what news gets covered on line, and much more.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
