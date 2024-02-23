© 2024
Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project - Judy, Barbara, Mike, David

By David Guistina
Published February 23, 2024 at 3:00 PM EST

(Airs 02/23/24 @ 3 p.m. & 02/25/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University, and Media Project producer David Guistina. On this week’s Media Project, Judy, Barbara, Mike and David talk about the role the media has played in changing attitudes towards Russia and Vladimir Putin, Sinclair broadcasting asking listeners what they’re afraid of, teaching students to be skeptical, and much more.

The Media Project judy patrickMike SpainDavid GuistinaMedia Project on WAMCRussiaVladimir Putinukraine
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
