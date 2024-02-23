The Media Project - Judy, Barbara, Mike, David

(Airs 02/23/24 @ 3 p.m. & 02/25/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University, and Media Project producer David Guistina. On this week’s Media Project, Judy, Barbara, Mike and David talk about the role the media has played in changing attitudes towards Russia and Vladimir Putin, Sinclair broadcasting asking listeners what they’re afraid of, teaching students to be skeptical, and much more.