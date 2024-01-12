The Media Project - Rex, Barbara, Ian

(Airs 01/12/24 @ 3 p.m. & 01/14/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Barbara, and Ian talk about the New York Public News Network, the media’s obsession with inflation, what journalists should do when politicians say misleading things, and much more.