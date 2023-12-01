The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Ian, Mike

(Airs 12/01/23 @ 3 p.m. & 12/03/23 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, WAMC News Director Ian Pickus, and former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Ian and Mike talk about fake AI generated content in Sports Illustrated, whether the main stream media is helping Donald Trump and his Republican allies, a reporter who was charged with a crime for asking too many questions, and much more.