The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Ira

(Airs 11/2/23 @ 3 p.m. & 11/26/23 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara and Ira talk about an NFL sideline reporter who says she made up some of her reports, how much google and meta may owe publishers, whether two newspapers a week are really dying, and much more.