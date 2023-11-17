The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Ian, and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Anna Wolfe

(Airs 11/17/23 @ 3 p.m. & 11/19/23 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, WAMC News Director Ian Pickus, and Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Anna Wolfe from Mississippi Today. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Ian and Anna talk about covering poverty and how a young reporter can go about investigating the most powerful people in her state, coverage that looks at the stakes not the odds of the presidential race, and much more.