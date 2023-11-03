© 2023
Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Barbara and Ian

By David Guistina
Published November 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 11/03/23 @ 3 p.m. & 11/05/23 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Barbara and Ian talk about journalists arrested for telling the truth, covering a politician on a book tour, the financial challenge facing local media, and much more.

Rex Smith
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
