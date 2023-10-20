The Media Project #1690

(Airs 10/20/23 @ 3 p.m. & 10/22/23 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara and Ian talk about the power of puzzles and games for the media, a local media company in a controversy over transphobic remarks, sports coverage and what’s on or off the record in the locker room, and much more.