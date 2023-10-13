© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project #1689 - Rex, Judy, Ira, Ian

By David Guistina
Published October 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 10/13/23 @ 3 p.m. & 10/15/23 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Ira and Ian talk about what it’s like to be a reporter covering a war, whether the social media platform Threads will replace X as a source for breaking news, and much more.

Tags
The Media Project Rex Smithjudy patrickira fusfeldian pickusDavid GuistinaIsraeli conflictHamaswar correspondent
Stay Connected
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina