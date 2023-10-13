The Media Project #1689 - Rex, Judy, Ira, Ian

(Airs 10/13/23 @ 3 p.m. & 10/15/23 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Ira and Ian talk about what it’s like to be a reporter covering a war, whether the social media platform Threads will replace X as a source for breaking news, and much more.