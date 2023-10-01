© 2023
Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project #1687 - Mike, Rosemary, Judy, Ira

By David Guistina
Published October 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT

(Airs 10/01/23 @ 6 p.m. & 10/02/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Rosemary, Judy and Ira talk about whether this week’s Republican debate was worth media coverage, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, how local newspapers balance critical coverage of the community with boosterism, and much more.

The Media Project Mike SpainRosemary Armaojudy patrickira fusfeldDavid Guistinarepublican debate
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina