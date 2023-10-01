The Media Project #1687 - Mike, Rosemary, Judy, Ira

(Airs 10/01/23 @ 6 p.m. & 10/02/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Rosemary, Judy and Ira talk about whether this week’s Republican debate was worth media coverage, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, how local newspapers balance critical coverage of the community with boosterism, and much more.