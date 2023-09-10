The Media Project #1684 - Rosemary, Ira, Rex, Barbara

(Airs 09/10/23 @ 6 p.m. & 09/11/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld, former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, and Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Rosemary, Ira, Rex, and Barbara talk about why people don’t pay attention and believe good news anymore, whether media criticism is too harsh, and more.

