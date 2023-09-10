© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project #1684 - Rosemary, Ira, Rex, Barbara

By David Guistina
Published September 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT

(Airs 09/10/23 @ 6 p.m. & 09/11/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld, former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, and Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Rosemary, Ira, Rex, and Barbara talk about why people don’t pay attention and believe good news anymore, whether media criticism is too harsh, and more.

Tags
The Media Project Rosemary ArmaoRex Smithira fusfeldThe Media ProjectDavid Guistina
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina