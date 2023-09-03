The Media Project #1683 - Mike, Judy, Rosemary

(Airs 09/03/23 @ 6 p.m. & 09/04/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Mike, Judy and Rosemary talk about Chat GPT and whether media organizations should use it, the misinformation surrounding the Maui wildfires and COVID, and much more.

