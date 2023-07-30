© 2023
Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project #1678 - Judy, Rosemary, Barbara, Ian

By David Guistina
Published July 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT

(Airs 07/30/23 @ 6 p.m. & 07/31/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at UAlbany, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Judy, Rosemary, Barbara and Ian talk about Twitter changing its name to X, when newspapers put ads on the front page, how the Barbie movie portrays journalism, and much more.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
