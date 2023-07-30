The Media Project #1678 - Judy, Rosemary, Barbara, Ian

(Airs 07/30/23 @ 6 p.m. & 07/31/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at UAlbany, Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Judy, Rosemary, Barbara and Ian talk about Twitter changing its name to X, when newspapers put ads on the front page, how the Barbie movie portrays journalism, and much more.