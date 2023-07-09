© 2023
The Media Project #1675 - Rosemary, Rex and Ian

By David Guistina
Published July 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT

(Airs 07/09/23 @ 6 p.m. & 07/10/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor and current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at RPI and UAlbany, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rosemary, Rex and Ian talk about how to cover the Supreme Court better, the potential impact of the new media platform Threads, the death of a 300 year old newspaper, and more.

