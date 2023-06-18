The Media Project #1672 - Judy, Rex, Ian

(Airs 06/18/23 @ 6 p.m. & 06/19/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor and current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and WAMC News Director Ian Pickus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, and Ian talk about coverage of the indictment of former President Donald Trump, how to cover a UFO whistleblower, and more.