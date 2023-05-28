The Media Project #1669 - Rex, Judy, Barbara

(Airs 05/28/23 @ 6 p.m. & 05/29/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor and current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy and Barbara discuss a bogus story and how it made its way into the press, how to write the obituary of a public official, and much more.