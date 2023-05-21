The Media Project #1668 - Rex, Rosemary, Ira

(Airs 05/21/23 @ 6 p.m. & 05/22/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor and current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at RPI and UAlbany, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Rosemary and Ira discuss the fallout from the town hall with Donald Trump, the perils of the “impartial middle” in journalism, and much more.

