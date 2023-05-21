© 2023
The Media Project

The Media Project #1668 - Rex, Rosemary, Ira

By David Guistina
Published May 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT

(Airs 05/21/23 @ 6 p.m. & 05/22/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor and current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at RPI and UAlbany, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Rosemary and Ira discuss the fallout from the town hall with Donald Trump, the perils of the “impartial middle” in journalism, and much more.

The Media Project Rosemary Armao Rex Smith ira fusfeld
