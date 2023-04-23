The Media Project #1664 - Alan, Judy, Rosemary, Ira

(Airs 04/23/23 @ 6 p.m. & 04/24/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at RPI and UAlbany, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Judy, Rosemary and Ira discuss the Fox News defamation lawsuit settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, problems finding reporters to work in journalism, an update on the Wall Street Journalist detained in Russia, and more.