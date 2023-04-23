© 2023
The Media Project

The Media Project #1664 - Alan, Judy, Rosemary, Ira

By Alan Chartock,
David Guistina
Published April 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT

(Airs 04/23/23 @ 6 p.m. & 04/24/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at RPI and UAlbany, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Judy, Rosemary and Ira discuss the Fox News defamation lawsuit settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, problems finding reporters to work in journalism, an update on the Wall Street Journalist detained in Russia, and more.

Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m.
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Morning Edition on WAMC.
