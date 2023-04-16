The Media Project #1663 - Alan, Rosemary, Rex, Barbara

(Airs 04/09/23 @ 6 p.m. & 04/10/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at RPI and UAlbany, and Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and an Adjunct Journalism Professor at the UAlbany. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Barbara discuss the ongoing lawsuit between Dominion Voting Systems and Fox news, the case of the Wall Street Journal reporter detained by Russian authorities, a breakdown of journalists’ beats, and more.