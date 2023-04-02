© 2023
The Media Project #1661 - Alan, Judy, Rex, Rosemary

By David Guistina
Published April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT

(Airs 04/02/23 @ 6 p.m. & 04/03/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at RPI and UAlbany. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Judy and Ira talk about whether the media is giving former President Trump too much coverage, the latest on the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against Fox, and much more.

