The Media Project #1657 - Alan, Rosemary, Barbara, Rex

(Airs 03/05/23 @ 6 p.m. & 03/06/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at RPI and UAlbany, and Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rosemary, Rex, and Barbara talk

about whether the legal case against Fox news, whether reporters should put themselves in danger, and much more.

