The Media Project #1653 - Alan, Barbara, Rex, Mike

By David Guistina
Published February 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST

(Airs 02/05/23 @ 6 p.m. & 02/06/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, former Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain, and Barbara Lombardo is the former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Barbara, Rex, and Mike talk about how to sustain local news in communities where it is difficult, media coverage of the arrest footage of Tyre Nichols, and much more.

The Media Project Alan Chartock
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Morning Edition on WAMC.
