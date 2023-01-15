The Media Project #1650 - Alan, Rex, Rosemary, Ira

(Airs 01/15/23 @ 6 p.m. & 01/16/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at RPI and UAlbany, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Ira talk about how to cover homelessness, whether journalist’s prey on people to get information, the Wall Street Journal reporter handcuffed by police, and much more.