© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mediaproject-color-large-2.png
The Media Project

The Media Project #1650 - Alan, Rex, Rosemary, Ira

By David Guistina
Published January 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST

(Airs 01/15/23 @ 6 p.m. & 01/16/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at RPI and UAlbany, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Ira talk about how to cover homelessness, whether journalist’s prey on people to get information, the Wall Street Journal reporter handcuffed by police, and much more.

Tags
The Media Project Alan ChartockMedia Project on WAMC
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Morning Edition on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina