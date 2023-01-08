The Media Project #1649 - Alan, Judy, Rosemary, Rex

(Airs 01/08/23 @ 6 p.m. & 01/09/23 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at RPI. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy and Rosemary talk about George Santos and the importance of small, community newspapers, how the media covered the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, whether there was too much press coverage of the death of pioneering broadcast journalist Barbara Walters, and more.

