The Media Project #1647 - Alan, Judy, Barbara, Rex

(Airs 12/25/22 @ 6 p.m. & 12/26/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Judy, Barbara and Rex talk about whether journalists should have discovered that New York Republican Congressman Santos resume contained falsehoods, heroes in journalism, the mis-informer of the year, and much more.

