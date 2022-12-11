The Media Project #1645 - Alan, Judy, Barbara, Rex

(Airs 12/11/22 @ 6 p.m. & 12/12/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor and current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Judy, Barbara and Rex talk about the 24-hour strike at the New York Times, newspapers being delivered by mail, about the Twitter files, and much more.